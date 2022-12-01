RENSSELAER — Members of Rensselaer Central’s varsity and junior varsity football teams were recognized at an awards banquet, with coach Chris Meeks and staff handing out numerous awards.
The Bombers finished 5-5 and bowed out in the second round of the Class 3A tournament.
Seven players were picked to the Hoosier Conference football team this fall, including Kadyn Rowland, Adam Alson, Jordan Cree, Aaron Barko, Diege Hernandez-Reyes, Corbin Mathew and Kadyne Doyle.
Varsity team awards were given to Hernandez-Reyes, Offensive Back Award; Rowland, Offensive Receiver Award; Cree, Offensive Line Award, Joe Burvan 10-0 Award and Team MVP; Barko, Defensive Back Award; Ahler, Defensive Line Award; Graham Drone and Doyle, Most Improved; Ryan Kellner, Mr. Reliable; Avary Reyes, Hank Kressler Awards Trent Simmons, Terry Davisson Award; and Kayne Robinson, Sportsmanship Award.
JV award winners included Carter Osborn, Offensive Back Award; Eli Dixon, Offensive Line Award; Cohen Westfall, Defensive Back Award; Desmond Bouse, Defensive Line Award; Donnie Sellers, Most Improved Back; and Logan Metzger, Linebacker Award.
Barko was also presented a Bomber jacket for his participation in RCHS sports.