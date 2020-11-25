DeMOTTE — Rensselaer Central dominated its first-ever meeting with Covenant Christian of DeMotte Tuesday night in a boys’ basketball season opener for both teams.
The Bombers jumped ahead, 18-7, after the first quarter and led 39-13 by halftime in a 71-31 romp.
Eleven Bombers earned minutes, with senior Josh Fleming scoring a game-high 26 points. Sophomore Colby Chapman added 13 points and junior Brody Chamness had 11 points.
Junior Tate Drone added eight points, with junior Jacoby Tiede-Souza (6 points), sophomores Tommy Boyles, Cassius Pulver and Tristen Wuethrich had two points each and sophomore Broc Beier added a free throw.
The Knights got 12 points from Jacob Miller, a sophomore, and senior guard Isaac Alblas — the lone returning starter for first-year coach Scott Walstra — added eight points.
It’s the first time in four years the starting lineup didn’t feature Ben Lins, who graduated as Covenant’s all-time leading scorer last spring.
RCHS will travel to Tri-County on Black Friday, Nov. 27, for a 5 p.m. JV first tip.
The Knights will travel to state-ranked Kouts on Friday, Dec. 4.
Ringen scores 27 in RC girls win
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central junior Jessie Ringen had a season-high 27 points to lead the Lady Bombers to a 63-35 win over visiting West Central Tuesday at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Ringen sparked the offense in the second quarter when her team pulled free of the Trojans, who trailed 13-12 after the opening quarter. RCHS led 29-21 by halftime and outscored West Central, 34-14, in the second half.
Junior Abby Ahler made her season debut with 12 points in the victory, while Morgan Van Meter, a junior forward, added 10.
The Bombers return to action Tuesday, Dec. 1 when they host Tri-County.