MONON — The Rensselaer Central boys’ cross country team captured the team trophy at the annual North White Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 21.
The Bombers scored 45 points to easily defeat runner-up Benton Central (84). West Central, North White and Kouts finished 3-5.
Junior Tristen Wuethrich took the individual title for RCHS coach Sid Dobson’s squad, completing the course at Monon Park in 16 minutes, 54 seconds. He was followed closely by teammate Tom VanHoose, who placed third overall.
Odin VanHoose, who had a personal-best time, finished fifth overall, followed by Conner Parker (19th) and Jack Boer (21st).
Jack Jordan was 22nd and Cade Rivera finished 49th. Isaac Messman had a personal-best time also.
In the junior varsity race, Jacob Partin won in a time of 22:51 to cap a solid day for the Bombers.
For West Central, Josiah Rodriguez was eighth overall in the varsity race, with Drake Fritz ninth. Hayden Fritz finished 13th overall.
The Lady Bombers were led by senior Amzie Maienbrook’s runner-up finish in 20 minutes, 27 seconds. She was followed on the scorecard by Audrey Davisson in eighth place, Elizabeth Knoth in ninth, Annalise Yeager in 12th and Gracie Castle in 28th.
Liberty Bate was 35th overall and Anna Black won the JV girls’ race in a time of 28:05.
Prep Volleyball
Lady Kougars go 2-2 at LaPorte
LaPORTE — The Kankakee Valley volleyball team participated in the LaPorte Invitational on Saturday, going 2-2 on the afternoon.
The Kougars opened the tournament with a 25-19, 25-18 loss to Prairie Heights despite six kills from Abby Grandchamp. Ava Koselke added a kill and three blocks, Lilly Toppen had five assists and two blocks and Morgan Smith had nine serve receptions.
Senior Alexis Broyles had a kill, a service ace and seven serve receptions.
KV lost 25-22 and 25-20 to Concord in its second match, with Broyles collecting six kills and two aces. Grandchamp had four kills and Toppen finished with five assists.
The Kougars did finish the tournament with wins over Merrillville and Washington Township. KV rallied from a game down to beat Merrillville, 23-25, 25-22 and 15-12.
Broyles had seven kills, five aces and 10 serve receptions and Grandchamp added four kills and three aces. Smith had 12 digs.
Against Washington Township, the Kougars cruised to a 24-11, 25-21 victory, getting six kills from Broyles, who added a service ace and two solo blocks. Grandchamp and Koselke had two kills apiece, Smith had nine serve receptions and Toppen and Ava Dase had four assists each.
Boys Soccer
Bombers get first win, beat Delphi
RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central scored six first-half goals and cruised to a 9-1 win over Delphi Saturday afternoon.
It was the first win in two games for the Bombers, who got two goals each from senior Juan Valencia and junior DJ Hanford. Freshman Gio Zaragoza had his first varsity goal and added an assist and junior Dalton Henry had two assists.
Valencia also had an assist and senior Alex Zaragoza, junior Broc Beier, sophomore Kyler Sigman and freshman Angel Escarpita had a goal each. Juniors Oscar Murillo Cabrera and Drew Cain each added an assist.
The Bombers (1-1) went ahead 5-0 in the first 10 minutes of the game. They were able to put in another goal just before the end of the half, but a defensive error cost senior goalkeeper Jared Williamson a chance at the shutout.
The defense held the Oracles to zero goals in the second half, with defenders Matthew Brandenburg, Cameron Grzych and Beier leading the effort. Williamson had four saves.
Kougars blanked by Kouts, 1-0
KOUTS — The Kankakee Valley boys’ soccer team suffered its second straight shutout on Saturday, Aug. 21, falling 1-0 to host Kouts.
The Kougars did display strong offensive moments in the first half, according to coach Jovan Jeftich, but they couldn’t cash in on those opportunities. Kouts net minder Aaron Ketchmark was up to the east, denying KV multiple goal scoring chances.
KV senior goalkeeper Luke Andree, however, was equal to the task on his end of the field, keeping Kouts out of the net as both teams went into halftime with a scoreless tie.
KV’s best chance at a lead came with 15 minutes left in the game when Joel Gomez beat several defenders to get the ball close for a shot, but it fell short and was cleared off the goal line.
Finally, Kouts would break the deadlock with 10 minutes left to go when a shot from just inside the 18-yard box was deflected by Andree with the rebound finding Caden Spagna.
Spagna would tap the ball in from close range for the game winner.
Andree finished with six saves. The Kougars also welcomed back Brandon Ruvalcaba, who spent the summer in basic training. He became eligible to play his first game on Saturday.
The Kougars (1-2) were scheduled to face visiting Twin Lakes on Wednesday night.
Girls Golf
Kougars 2-0 in league play
DeMOTTE — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ golf team moved to 2-0 against Northwest Crossroads Conference teams, beating Andrean, 181-229, on Aug. 17.
Sophomore Brynlee DeBoard won match medalist honors for KVHS, firing a 2-over-par 38 at Sandy Pines Golf Club. She was followed on the scorecard by Allison Rushmore’s 45 and Abby Kaluf’s 48.
Kaelyn Lukasik fired a 50 to round out the scoring.
In the junior varsity contest, Lilly Van Loon shot a season-low 47 for the Kougars.
KVHS goes
to 3-0 in NCC
GRANT PARK, Ill. — Brynlee DeBoard remained unbeaten in Northwest Crossroads Conference action after shooting a 38 in her team’s 185-206 win over Lowell.
The match was played on Friday, Aug. 20 at Grant Park, Illinois. Allison Rushmore followed DeBoard with a 45, Lilly Van Loon shot a 46 and Abby Kaluf and Katelyn Bakker each shot a 56.