RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central’s basketball teams open the 2023 portion of its schedule with a Hoosier Conference doubleheader at Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Lady Bombers (8-6) will face LCC (10-5) at 5 p.m., CST, with the boys’ team (6-3) to battle the Knights (4-5) at 7 p.m. in the main gym.
The boys’ game with South Newton, postponed late last month, has a new date. The Bombers will face the host Rebels in a varsity contest only on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with tip-off set for 6 p.m.
On Friday night, members of the Bombers’ girls’ wrestling team will compete in the IHSSGW Girls Regional at Penn High School, while wrestlers from the boys’ team compete in the IHSWCA State Team Duals at Jay County High School on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The boys’ meet is set to start at 8 a.m.