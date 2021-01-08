OXFORD — Rensselaer Central’s swim teams suffered a pair of setbacks to host Benton Central Thursday night.
The Lady Bombers fell by an 89-71 final despite winning six events.
Sophomore Solcy Sanchez won blue ribbons in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 23.04 seconds) and 500-yard free (6:24.62), while Ary Nelson, a freshman, was also a double winner in the 200-yard individual medley (2:28.26) and 100 breaststroke (1:16.62).
Sophomore Kaylei Lank won the diving event with 118.60 points and freshman Lilly Cook was the 100 butterfly champion in 1:08.13.
Junior Lizzie Parrish was second in the 200 free and 100 free, Cora Peck had a pair of personal bests in the 50 freestyle where she took second place and the 100 free (third) and Lank placed third in the 50 free.
The Lady Bombers also had second-place finishes in all three relays.
The boys’ team, meanwhile, fell just short in its bid to knock off a solid Bison team, losing 83-79. The hosts used depth to offset nine victories for RCHS.
Double winners included Zach Geleott in the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.02) and 200 IM (2:17.69), Eli Dobson in the 100 butterfly (1:00.67) and 50 freestyle (25.34 seconds) and Aidan Geleott in the 200 free (2:08.51) and 100 freestyle (55.95 seconds).
Junior Hayden Box won the diving event with 196.50 seconds to beat out three Bison challengers and the Bombers claimed victory in the 200 medley relay, with Zach Geleott, Cam Ewing, Dobson and Nolan Conrad winning in 1:55.69.
Ewing had a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle teams also finished second for RCHS.
On Tuesday night, the Bombers swept meets from visiting South Newton at the RCHS pool.
The Lady Bombers won 11 of the meet’s 12 events for a 93-45 victory, while the boys’ team cruised to an 89-38 finish.
Parrish picked up a pair of individual titles for RCHS, winning the 200 freestyle in 2:26.83 and adding the 100 free title in 1:06.34. Nelson won the 200 IM in 2:25.68 and followed later with a win in the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.18.
Cook was the 50 freestyle champ in 27.36 seconds and added a first in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.41. Sanchez was also a double winner, placing first in the 100 butterfly in 1:23.35 and the 500 free in 6:43.92.
The Bombers also won all three relay titles. South Newton claimed a title in diving, with Tess Thomas scoring 134.80 points to beat Lank.
Runner-up finishers for RCHS included Peck in the 200 freestyle and Addison Hesson in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke.
Savannah Gonczy, a member of the Rensselaer Summer Swim Team in the offseason, finished second in the 50 free for the Lady Rebels. She was third in the 100 free also.
RCHS’s boys’ team won 10 of 11 events against the Rebels. with Zach Geleott, Ewing and Dobson picking up two firsts each. Geleott won the 200 IM in 2:18.20 and added the 100 backstroke title in 1:04.33 and Ewing was the 200 free champion in 2:25.68 before capturing the 100 breaststroke later in the meet in 1:16.14.
Dobson was the 50 freestyle (24.89) and 100 butterfly (1:00.01) champion. Senior Aidan Geleott added a first in the 100 freestyle in 55.76 seconds.
RCHS also claimed all three relay titles.
Runner-up finishers for the Bombers included Aidan Geleott in the 200 IM, Cade Rivera in 1-meter diving and Conrad in the 100 free.
South Newton’s Tristen Barricks was the diving champion, scoring 129.70 points for his team’s lone win. Andrew Kindig had a pair of runner-up finishes for the Rebels, placing second in the 200 free and 100 backstroke. Ian Wernert was second in the 100 breaststroke and Barricks finished second in the 50 free.