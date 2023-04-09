RENSSELAER — Benton Central completed its series sweep of Hoosier Conference foe Rensselaer Central Saturday morning by a 15-6 final.
The Bison (2-0, 2-0 in the HC) threatened to 10-run the Bombers for much of the game, but RCHS was able to tack on runs to its total to push the game to seven innings.
BC scored the game’s first nine runs for a 9-0 lead after three innings. The Bombers (0-2, 0-2) scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull closer. Ryan Kellner, DJ Handford and Cohen Craig had RBIs in the inning.
The Bison led 10-5 before adding four more runs in the sixth and a single run in the seventh.
Brayson Johns got the start, but lasted just three innings. The sophomore did collect two hits in four at-bats.
Ryan Foster had a pair of doubles and four RBIs for the Bison. Winning pitcher Adrian Torres helped his cause with four hits in five at-bats, including a double and two RBIs.
Corbin Cooley was 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs and four runs scored and Tyler Klemme also had a double and two RBIs.
Torres allowed no runs with four strikeouts and a walk over three innings of work. Dylan Ford went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two runs with five strikeouts and two walks.
Benton Central outlasted the Bombers, 10-7, on Friday night in Oxford in the season opener for both teams.
Again the Bison took an early lead and threatened to win big. They led 9-1 through four innings before RCHS pushed across four runs in the sixth and a single run in the seventh to close the gap.
Craig, Johns and Tommy Boyles had RBIs in Rensselaer’s big inning.
Cohen suffered the loss, allowing nine runs on nine hits with a pair of strikeouts. Danny Marlow provided two innings of relief.
Colton Metzger was 2 for 4 at the plate for RCHS, which had five hits to 11 for the Bison.