RENSSELAER — Benton Central completed its series sweep of Hoosier Conference foe Rensselaer Central Saturday morning by a 15-6 final.

The Bison (2-0, 2-0 in the HC) threatened to 10-run the Bombers for much of the game, but RCHS was able to tack on runs to its total to push the game to seven innings.

