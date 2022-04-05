RENSSELAER — Spring weather typical of Indiana nearly derailed the start of the baseball season for Rensselaer Central and Benton Central this week.
A wet field at RCHS forced game one of the teams’ home-and-home Hoosier Conference series to be moved to Oxford, with the Bombers rallying for a 14-13 road victory.
Game two on Tuesday at Rensselaer looked iffy prior to the 4:30 p.m. start time, with steady rain falling one hour before the game. But the rain subsided before first pitch and the Bison, who had 16 hits in a loss on Monday, continued to string hits together.
Benton Central jumped ahead 4-0 in the first inning against RCHS junior starter Ethan Pickering, stormed to a 13-0 lead after four-plus innings and eventually finished off a 19-8 victory over the Bombers.
The game was called in the sixth inning under the 10-run rule.
Bombers coach Matt Stevens was pleased to get two games in despite weather concerns.
“Starting off with conference teams is tough, but you’ve got to jump right into it and be ready to go,” he said. “You can’t fight Mother Nature, but this spring has been really bad for us trying to get outside. It’s just been wet and rainy and really cold. We only had two days outside, but they’re in the same boat. There are two, two-and-a-half days where you get to put some things in, but there are some things we have not covered yet.”
The Bison (1-1) had 15 hits Tuesday, including eight extra-base hits. Josh Swartz had a pair of two-run home runs, Justin Tucker had a home run among his four hits and winning pitcher Jesse Stout had a single, double and triple with three RBIs.
Lead-off hitter Dylan Musser had a pair of doubles and RJ Martinez had two singles.
Stout, a senior right-hander, worked into the fifth inning before tiring. He struck out seven over the first four innings before the Bombers loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth.
Staring at a shutout and a loss by the 10-run rule in the fifth, the Bombers scored five times against Stout and two other relievers to pull within 13-5 and extend the game.
But the Bison answered with six runs in the top of the sixth, including Swartz’s second two-run homer of the game.
The Bombers had eight hits in all, including seven singles. Senior Teagan Brown had the lone extra-base hit, a double, and also had a single.
Senior Kelton Hesson had a two-run single and Webb had a two-run single. He finished with four RBIs.
Jacob Pickering had two hits, including an RBI single.
The Bombers used four pitchers, with sophomore Brent Harvey proving effective in his first varsity appearance. Harvey relieved Ethan Pickering in the second inning and pitched into the fourth, finishing with four strikeouts.
“He pitched really well,” Stevens said of Harvey. “Last night (Monday), Kenseth Johns (Three shutout innings) pitched really well. Jacob Pickering did a good job on the mound. There are really good signs of things, but a lot of things need to be cleaned up. For the beginning of the year, I’ll take it.”
Pitching is expected to be a strength for the Bombers this season. They have a number of players who can throw, giving Stevens a full arsenal when games starting piling up over a five-day period.
“I think pitching will be a strength, but we’ve had a couple of tough starts to begin with,” Stevens said. “We do have a lot of arms and we have a lot of guys who can throw the ball. I think we’ll be all right.”
With eight of nine position players and the top three starting pitchers back from last year’s 17-win squad, Stevens also expects the Bombers to put up big offensive numbers this spring.
Rensselaer’s offense was slow to get going on Tuesday a day after collecting 13 hits in the first game.
“We’ve got to get the big guns going. We need to do a little bit better at the plate,” he said. “Austin (Francis) is off-kilter right now, but I just think he needs to see some more pitching and play some more games and he’ll come around. I think we’re going to score a lot of runs and steal some bases. It’s early in the season and I don’t want to jump to any conclusions right now, but I think the more we get outside and the more we play, the more things will come around better for us.
“We’re struggling a little bit more than I thought. Today, we didn’t score as many runs as I thought we would. The pitching didn’t hold up today, either. But when everything starts to gel together and we get a lineup in order that works we’ll be okay.”
Johns gets big hit, cools Bison bats
OXFORD — The cold weather did little to cool off the bats used by Hoosier Conference rivals Rensselaer Central and Benton Central Monday night.
The teams combined for 27 runs and 28 hits in Rensselaer’s 14-13 road victory in extra innings. It was the season opener for both teams.
The Bombers scored two runs in the top of the seventh to knot the score at 13-13. Senior Teagan Brown and had bases-loaded walks to tie the game.
In the 10th, senior Kenseth Johns’ RBI single plated fellow senior Lakin Webb with the eventual game winner. Webb opened the inning with a single and moved toe second on a Jacob Pickering sacrifice bunt. After Austin Francis struck out, Johns lined a pitch to right field to put his team ahead.
RCHS tagged six Bison pitchers for 13 hits, including three each by Brown and Webb. Brown drove in four runs, scored two runs and had a pair of doubles and Webb had a double and scored three runs.
Francis, a senior, was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Pickering added a double.
The Bombers also swiped nine bases, including three by Brown.
Francis got the start for RCHS, allowing seven runs on five hits over 2 2/3 innings of work. He struggled to find the zone, walking six batters and finishing with a strikeout.
Pickering went 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks and winning pitcher Kenseth Johns, a senior, struck out six batters over 3 innings of work. He allowed three hits.
The Bombers led 11-10 through five-plus innings before the Bison scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 13-11 lead.
RCHS, however, answered with two runs in its final at-bat in regulation to send the game into extra innings.
Brylan Hedden finished 4 of 6 at the plate for the Bison, with all four hits doubles. He added an RBI.
Tyler Klemme added three hits with a double and three RBIs. He also scored two runs and Justin Tucker had two hits with an RBI double snd two scores scored.
Adrian Torres was 2 for 5 with two RBIs for BC.