KVHS sports roundup

WHEATFIELD — Junior Emma Bell’s fourth-place finish propelled Kankakee Valley’s girls’ cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Tim Adams Invitational at KVHS on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Bell covered her home course in 21 minutes, 44 seconds to earn a medal. Faith Terborg, a freshman, was fifth in 22:05 and KV’s third runner, sophomore Addi Johnson, was 16th in 23:26 to earn a ribbon.

