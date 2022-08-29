WHEATFIELD — Junior Emma Bell’s fourth-place finish propelled Kankakee Valley’s girls’ cross country team to a fifth-place finish at the Tim Adams Invitational at KVHS on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Bell covered her home course in 21 minutes, 44 seconds to earn a medal. Faith Terborg, a freshman, was fifth in 22:05 and KV’s third runner, sophomore Addi Johnson, was 16th in 23:26 to earn a ribbon.
Senior Olivia Sheehy was 47th overall (27:34) and sophomore newcomer Keely Culbreth was the fifth runner to score in 28:16.
Kouts won the invite title with an impressive 19 points.
KVHS will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 3 when it participates in the prestigious Harrison Invitational at Lafayette’s Tippecanoe Amphitheater.
Prep Boys Tennis
KVHS outlasts NCC foe Hobart
HOBART — Jeremiah Jones’ comeback at No. 1 singles enabled Kankakee Valley’s boys’ tennis team to hold off Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart, 3-2, on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The Kougars picked up a pair of victories in the doubles matches, with the No. 1 team of Zach Frieden and Luke Bayci winning both sets in a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
At No. 2 doubles, the team of Garrett Daniels and Brodie Ellenwood won 6-2, 6-4 to give the singles players a chance at handing a win to the Kougars.
But No. 2 singles player Brock Martin and No. 3 player Cade Wangen fell in straight sets each and all attention turned to Jones’ match with Cam Gonzalez.
Jones lost the first set, but stormed back behind thunderous overhead smashes to pick up a 6-2 win in the second set. Jones built on the momentum to win the third set by a 6-2 final and secure the Kougars’ first NCC win of the season.
• On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Kougars held off Knox, 3-2, behind doubles wins by Frieden and Bayci (6-3, 6-4) and Ellenwood and Daniels (6-3, 6-4). Jones won at No. 1 singles by a 6-1, 6-0 final, with Martin and Wangen falling in their matches.
Wangen’s match went the distance, with Nick Dillner of Knox hanging on for a 6-2, 1-6 and 10-7 victory.
• On Friday, Aug. 19, the Kougars rolled visiting Merrillville by a 5-0 final. Jones (6-2, 7-5), Martin (6-1, 6-1) and Wangen (6-0, 6-1) picked up wins in their singles matches, while the No. 1 doubles team of Frieden and Bayci won in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-1. The No. 2 team of Ellenwood and Daniels capped the scoring by blanking Merrillville’s duo by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Prep Girls Golf
KVHS beats rival Bombers
DeMOTTE — All five of Kankakee Valley’s golfers shot under 50 over 9 holes in beating rival Rensselaer Central, 172-197, at Sandy Pines Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Junior Brynlee DeBoard led all scorers with a match medalist even-par round of 36. Teammate Kaelyn Lukasick shot a 44 for second and Allie Rushmore had a 45.
Avarie Rondeau capped the scoring with a 47. Lilly Van Loon shot a 49 for the fifth player score.
Prep Girls Soccer
Kougars remain unbeaten, edge WLHS
WHEATFIELD — Senior Kate Thomas’s goal in the first half was the game’s lone score, but Kankakee Valley’s defense made sure it held up in a 1-0 victory over West Lafayette on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The victory was the fourth in a row for the unbeaten Kougars.
Goalkeeper Riley Kain and her defensive teammates turned away shot after shot by the Red Devils, who failed to get 17 shots on goal past Kain.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars play Twin Lakes to 2-2 tie
MONTICELLO — Kankakee Valley scored a late goal to secure a 2-2 tie with host Twin Lakes in boys’ soccer action on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
The Kougars took a 1-0 lead in the first half when Blake Gonzalez took a pass from teammate Michael Hanson and converted a 20-foot shot over the Twin Lakes keeper. The ball found the upper corner to give KVHS the lead.
The score would hold up the entire first half before Twin Lakes struck twice in the second half to take a 2-1 lead.
But with five minutes left, Hanson would score his first goal of the season with a shot from close range into the upper left corner to force the tie.
Goalkeeper Gage Anderson had eight saves in the net for the Kougars, including turning away two point-blank consecutive stops in the second half and two break-away saves.
“It was a bit unfortunate we couldn’t come out with a win today,” said KV coach Jovan Jeftich. “This is the best game collectively we have played this season and I’m very pleased with the progress we have made in such a short time. The team is starting to buy into what we have been working on in practices and it’s starting to show in games. We’ll continue to build off a lot of the good we showed in today’s game and use that in our upcoming matches. Proud of the performance.”