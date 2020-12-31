CHESTERTON — Rensselaer Central’s boys’ basketball team faced a pair of 4A schools at the Chesterton Tournament on Tuesday.
The Bombers fell to Lake Central, 61-50, in game one before suffering a 70-42 loss to the host Trojans.
Lake Central improves to 5-4 with its win, while Chesterton owns a 7-1 mark. The Bombers fall to 2-3 and will host Twin Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Kougars go 1-1 at Highland
HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley finished 1-1 at the annual Highland Holiday Tournament, beating Griffith in game one before falling hard to Munster.
The Kougars (2-6) dispatched Griffith (2-3) by a 75-37 final in game one, outscoring the Panthers, 42-18, by halftime. KV scored 15 or more points in all four quarters.
Against Munster, the Kougars found themselves down 50-22 by halftime as the Mustangs (1-3) flirted with the century mark.
Munster outscored KV, 55-23, in the second half.
KV returns to Highland on Jan. 2 before hitting the road again to face Munster on Jan. 8.
Cavs pick up first win at Hebron
HEBRON — Tri-County went 1-2 in the Hebron/Boone Grove Red and Blue Tournament on Dec. 29-30.
The Cavaliers (1-4) lost their tournament opener by a 52-39 final against Hebron (4-4), which got 20 points on 9 of 13 shooting from Reece Marrs. Logan Zacarias added 14 points.
TC bounced back hours later with a 65-52 win over South Bend Career. The Cavaliers jumped ahead 33-25 at halftime in picking up their first win of the season.
TC held a 54-34 lead after three periods.
On Dec. 30, the Cavaliers fell to Lake Station (6-3) by a 66-50 final, falling behind 25-10 in the first quarter. TC clawed within a possession of the lead in the third period, trailing just 44-42. But the Eagles used a 22-8 advantage in the final quarter to pull away.
The Cavaliers will herald in the new year with a pair of home games next week. They face Clinton Prairie on Jan. 8 before hosting Attica on Jan. 9.
Covenant goes 1-2 at Lakeland
WINONA LAKE — Covenant Christian had a strong showing at the annual Lakeland Christian Academy Tournament at Grace College in Winona Lake on Dec. 28-29.
The Knights (3-6) opened tournament play with a 53-43 win over Granger Christian (3-4). They used an 18-8 second quarter run to take a 26-18 lead by halftime.
They held a 38-24 lead after three periods.
Sophomore Jacob Miller had a game-high 20 points and senior guard Isaac Alblas added 19 points.
Eventual tournament champion Adams Central (4-3) edged the Knights in a semifinal later in the day. Miller poured in 17 points in the 52-47 loss, while Nick Birkett had 12 points.
On Dec. 30, Lakeland Christian edged Covenant, 48-42, in a nip-and-tuck battle for four quarters. Lakeland (4-3) used a 22-15 lead at halftime to slowly pull away.
Alblas had 15 points in the loss. Miller added 10 points.
The Knights will travel to Morgan Township in the new year on Jan. 5 before hosting Illiana Christian on Jan. 8.
Tipton takes down North Newton
MOROCCO — in the first-ever meeting between the schools, Tipton got 31 points from guard Mylan Swan as the Blue Devils handed North Newton a 69-58 loss on Dec. 30.
Swan hit 11 of 20 shots from the floor, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. He added three assists.
Nate Powell had 11 points and four steals and Sam Edwards added 11 points, five assists and six steals for Tipton (2-5).
The loss drops the Spartans to 3-4 as they await a visit from Midwest Conference foe West Central on Jan. 8.