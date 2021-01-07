RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central girls’ basketball coach Wes Radtke will undoubtedly use his team’s loss to Morgan Township Wednesday night as a teaching moment.
Or he might just want to erase the game film and move on.
It was a rough night for the Lady Bombers, who were held scoreless in the second quarter in a 61-30 loss to the visiting Cherokees at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
The Bombers (6-8) had just one field goal in the first half, going 1 of 22 from the floor overall, to fall behind 28-5 by intermission.
They finished 9 of 44 from the floor, committed 21 turnovers and were out-rebounded by the bigger Cherokees, 38-22.
Morgan (12-3) had a 34-point lead in the second half and led 46-15 after three quarters. The Cherokees got a game-high 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting from 6-foot senior Kassie Stanko and senior guard Emma O’Brien added 13 points.
Senior Sydney Good had 10 points and six rebounds. Stanko had seven boards and 6-1 freshman Victoria Detraz had eight rebounds.
O’Brien also had six steals and five boards.
Sophomores Lola Chamness and Claire Stanley had six points each off the bench for the Bombers, who got 14 points from their starting lineup. Leading scorer Jessie Ringen was held to four points, all free throws.