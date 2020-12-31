GREENCASTLE — Rensselaer Central reached the championship game of the Greencastle Classic on Tuesday, losing to Sullivan by a 45-31 final.
The Bombers (6-7), who rolled the host Tiger Cubs, 61-40, to reach the final, led Sullivan (10-2) by 23-22 score heading into the final period.
But the Golden Arrows surged ahead with a 23-3 run to claim their second straight Greencastle title. Sullivan beat RCHS and Orleans to win the first Classic championship in 2019.
The Bombers return to action Saturday, Jan. 9 when they travel to Lafayette Central Catholic for a Hoosier Conference contest.
Lady Knights 2nd at Lakeland
WINONA LAKE — Covenant Christian finished 2-1 to reach the final of the Lakeland Christian Tournament at Grace College in Winona Lake Tuesday.
The Lady Knights (6-2) beat Granger Christian (65-53) and Central Christian (62-29) on Monday to set up the title game with Bethany Christian. Covenant, however, struggled to keep pace with Bethany, which is located in Goshen, in a 58-16 loss.
The Knights will face host Kouts in the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Lady Rebels drop 2 at Frankfort
FRANKFORT — Despite a solid tournament from junior Alexxys Standish, South Newton remained winless after dropping a pair of tournament games at Frankfort last Saturday.
The Rebels fell to Lapel by a 63-27 final Saturday morning before suffering a 65-43 loss to Frankfort, which picked up its first win of the season.
Against Frankfort, Standish had 25 of her team’s 43 points, hitting 9 of 18 field goals and 7 of 12 free throws. She added six rebounds and three steals.
Teammate Lea Conrad had nine points with five rebounds and Jaelin Marks pulled down nine boards.
In her team’s loss to Lapel, Standish had a team-high 10 points. She added six rebounds and two steals.
The Rebels had just 10 field goals, including a 3-pointer, in the loss.
Hamilton Heights would win the tournament title.
South Newton returns to action Saturday, Jan. 9 when it hosts Midwest Conference leader North White.
Chesterton too much for Spartans
MOROCCO — In what is believed to be the first meeting between the two schools, Chesterton rolled North Newton, 61-43, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, to improve to 9-1 on the season.
The Trojans jumped ahead 21-11 after the first period and held a 37-18 lead by halftime. North Newton (1-4) did outscore Chesterton, 25-24, in the second half.
Emma Schmidt led the Trojans with 16 points and teammate Nalani Malackowski added 14 points and four steals.
The Spartans are scheduled to host Kankakee Valley on Jan. 2 before facing Tri-County (Jan. 7) and West Central (Jan. 8) on back-to-back nights.