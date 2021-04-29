INDIANAPOLIS — IHSAA softball and baseball state tournaments will be announced this Sunday via live webstream.
The matchups for the softball state tournament will be announced Sunday, May 2 at 6 p.m., ET / 5 p.m., CT, with those for the baseball tournament to immediately follow at 7 p.m., ET / 6 p.m., CT.
Both pairings shows will be hosted by Greg Rakestraw and streamed live exclusively on the IHSAA’s video portal at IHSAAtv.org. Immediately following both shows, all sectional pairings will be available online at IHSAA.org.