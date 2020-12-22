MOROCCO — A rough start to the season for Kankakee Valley was massaged somewhat with its 75-60 win at North Newton Saturday night.
The Kougars snapped a five-game skid by building a 40-28 halftime lead. The Spartans, who fall to 1-3, played more even with KV in the second half, but fell for the third straight game.
KVHS (1-5) used a balanced attack, with junior Nick Mikash leading all scorers with 19 points. He added 10 rebounds and two steals.
Senior teammate Matt Caldwell added 14 points, hitting 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and added five rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Eli Carden had 12 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals and freshman Cam Webster had 11 points, hitting three 3-pointers in 10 attempts.
Hayden Dase, a sophomore, had eight boards.
Mikash hit 7 of 12 shots from the floor and the Kougars hit 46 percent as a team.
For the Spartans, senior Austin Goddard had 17 points with five rebounds and five steals. He hit 4 of 7 3-pointers, but was just 4 of 14 from the floor overall. Senior Cade Ehlinger had 12 points and Evan Gagnon, a freshman, had a team-high nine rebounds.
Covenant bounces Rebels
DeMOTTE — Host Covenant Christian of DeMotte used a 17-2 run in the third period to blow past Tri-County for its second straight win Saturday night.
The Knights (2-4) trailed 28-27 at halftime against the Cavaliers, who were playing their first game in nearly a month. But Covenant outscored the visitors, 31-9, in the second half to finish off the 58-37 victory.
Knights sophomore Jacob Miller had a career-high 26 points. He was 7 of 9 from the free throw line and added 11 rebounds and two assists. Senior guard Isaac Alblas added 11 points with five assists and four steals and junior Royal Novak had four assists and five boards.
Covenant hit 20 of 41 shots from the floor for 49%.
The loss drops TC to 0-2 on the season.
Frontier outlasts Rebels
KENTLAND — South Newton had chances to pick up its second Midwest Conference win of the season Saturday, but fell short by a 52-49 final against visiting Frontier.
The Rebels (1-2, 1-1 in MWC) had a baseline jumper and a 3-point try at the buzzer fall short as the Falcons (1-1, 1-0) hung on for their first win of the season.
Frontier stormed ahead by 10 points in the fourth quarter before South Newton junior Cy Sammons led a comeback for the Rebels. Sammons scored eight points during a 13-3 run to force a 49-49 tie with under a minute left.
But Frontier’s defense held the Rebels without a score the final 40 seconds while hitting 3 of 4 foul shots to secure the victory.
Sammons led all scorers with 24 points and brother Garrett added 15. Chase Harner had 17 points, including four 3-pointers, for Frontier.
Falcons guard Isaiah Davis added 15 points.
From Friday
Andrean blows past KV
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley managed to stay close to once-beaten Andrean for nearly two quarters Friday before the 59ers surged ahead to claim a 70-46 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory at the Kougar Den.
The Kougars trailed Andrean, 10-9, after the first period and was within a possession midway through the second period (18-16) when the Niners (5-1, 1-0) used a 14-1 run to gain control.
The Kougars played much closer in the second half, but the damage had been done as they dropped their fifth straight game to open the season.
Andrean struggled to find anyone to match up with KV junior Nick Mikash, who hit 7 of 9 shots on his way to 20 points. He added 16 rebounds and two steals.
Senior Eli Carden added 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting with five rebounds and four assists and Matt Caldwell, a senior, had three steals.
Knights boys roll Granger
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian sophomore Jacob Miller had his third double-double of the season in his team’s 70-45 home rout of Granger Christian on Friday night.
Miller poured in a game- and career-high 25 points (he would better that career best by a point Saturday) and added 18 rebounds and two steals. He hit 9 of 19 shots from the floor.
Covenant led 27-18 at halftime before using a 29-point third quarter (29-10) to gain control.
Senior guard Isaac Alblas added 18 points with four 3-pointers and had six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Junior Nick Birkett had 14 points and eight boards.
Spartans fall short on road
DENVER — North Miami took a nine-point lead by halftime then hung off a North Newton second-half rally to claim a 53-44 victory Friday.
The Warriors (2-3) led 26-17 at intermission before the Spartans (1-3) whittled the lead to a possession late in the second half. North Newton struggled to hit from deep, going just 2 of 19 from 3-point range.
Senior Austin Goddard had a team-best 13 points with four assists and two steals. Dylan Taylor, a senior, added nine points and six rebounds and freshman Evan Gagnon added six boards.
Senior Robbie Domonkos had eight rebounds and two assists.