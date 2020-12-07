RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central girls’ soccer coach Chris Porter recognized members of his 2020 squad with special awards recently.
Porter announced the winners through virtual means.
The Top Team Player for RCHS in 2020 was senior Isel Valencia. Freshman back-up goalkeeper Katie Cotner was presented the Sportsmanship Award.
All-Hoosier Conference selections included juniors Avree Cain, Addy Koebcke, Taylor Jordan and Abby Lucas. Koebcke, Jordan, Valencia, senior Elise Dobson and junior Meleahna Williams were all-state academic honorees.
Earning the Golden Boot Award for most goals was freshman Grace Healey, with junior Ariel Manns the Silver Boot Award winner. Junior goalkeeper Abby Ahler won the Golden Gloves Award, freshman Macie Kellner was Most Improved, sophomore Emily Myers won Best Mental Attitude and freshman Libby Dixon claimed the Hustle Award.
Honor jacket recipients included junior Kate Tomlinson, Valencia and Williams.
The Lady Bombers finished the season with a 7-6 mark. They lose four seniors to graduation — including Valencia, Dobson, Brie Beier and Alyse Musch — and return all but one starter for 2021.