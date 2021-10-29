EAST CHICAGO — Andrean junior Drayk Bowen has shown he’s an elite talent when it comes to playing on the defensive side.
On Friday against Rensselaer Central, Bowen put his offensive skills on display in the 59ers 28-2 victory in a Class 2A Sectional 33 semifinal contest.
The game was played on East Chicago Central’s turf field after Andrean’s field was determined too soaked to hold a playoff game.
Bowen gained 151 yards on just 15 carries and had touchdown runs of 32 and 55 yards. His scores came in the second half when the game was still undecided.
Teammate Trey Stephens added a 23-yard TD run and finished with 97 yards on 12 carries. As a team, Andrean had 283 rushing yards and zero passing yards.
Andrean quarterback Scott Ballentine, who has over 2,200 yards through the air this season, threw just one pass in the game and it fell incomplete. A steady rain forced Andrean (8-3) to turn to its running game with great success.
The Bombers, who finish the season at 6-5, looked dominant on offense at the start, using a 19-play drive that gained 77 yards to Andrean’s 1-yard line.
But Dylan Kidd was dropped for a loss on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line and the Andrean offense took over for the first time with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Rensselaer’s defense stopped Bowen after a 4-yard gain on the Niners’ first play and RCHS junior defensive tackle Jordan Cree followed with a sack of Ballentine in the end zone for a safety to give the Bombers a 2-0 lead.
But the Bombers were unable to string more than seven plays together in a single possession the rest of the night. Their next three possessions ended after 3, 5 and 4 plays to end the half with Andrean leading 7-2.
The Niners’ first touchdown came on a 7-yard quarterback keeper by Ballentine.
The Bombers’ defense forced Andrean to punt on its first offensive possession of the second half, but the Niners would score on their final three possessions, including two straight TD runs by Bowen. Stephens’ touchdown would punctuate the scoring and send Andrean to its third straight Class 2A sectional championship game and fifth overall.
The Niners will be heavy favorites when they travel to Whiting (5-6) in next week’s championship game. Whiting edged Boone Grove by a 6-0 final Friday night.
Rensselaer’s offense generated 187 yards, including 145 rushing yards. Senior Kelton Hesson gained 80 yards on 20 carries and senior Dylan Kidd had 65 yards on 23 carries.
Kidd finished the season with over 1,000 yards for the second year at 1,010.
Senior quarterback Tate Drone completed 4 of 7 passes for 42 yards.
Defensively for RCHS, Cree had 11 tackles with a sack and two tackles for loss. Freshman Corbin Mathew had 10 tackles with three solos and sophomore Colton Metzger and senior Kyan Risner had seven tackles apiece.
The finish capped the careers of RCHS seniors Kidd, Hesson, Risner, Drone, Lakin Webb, Ryan Crews, Jacob Pickering and Kenseth Johns.