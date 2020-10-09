WHEATFIELD — For the second week in a row, Kankakee Valley was simply over-matched by its opponent as Andrean devoured the 6-1 Kougars, 35-7, Friday at Fred Jones Field.
With the win, the 59ers (7-1, 4-0) secured at least a share of the Northwest Crossroads Conference title. If Andrean beats Lowell at home next week, it will clinch its fifth NCC title.
Throughout the opening frame, neither team seemed able to mount any serious offense. The normally unflappable Markus Ritchie missed a field goal try, albeit from 49 yards out, and Andrean, for its part racked up 45 yards on three penalties. Ritchie’s kick had the distance but was wide right.
In the second quarter, however, senior Ryan Walsh scored at the 10-minute mark on a six-yard run after the 59ers drove down the field. Junior Nicolas Tovar booted it through the uprights to make it 7-0.
Just under five minutes later, Andrean senior quarterback Joe Cimino hit senior Nicky Flesher from 19 yards out for a score. Tovar hit the extra point and the Kats found themselves 14 points down and scoreless.
That didn’t last long, however, after KV’s Eli Carden hit fellow senior Tyler Feddeler with an 18-yard fling that put the Kougars on the board. Ritchie’s extra-point was good.
Andrean quickly marched downfield just before the half, but Ryan Tinnel snagged yet another interception to stop their progress. The score was a not-insurmountable 14-7 at the break.
After the break, however, it was all Andrean. Cimino hit Alonzo Paul with a 47-yard catch and run where he scampered into the end zone untouched. Tovar’s kick made it 21-7.
Andrean would score again in the third on yet another long scamper by Walsh, who this time, went the distance from 73 yards out. Tovar’s extra-point kick put the visitors ahead by three touchdowns.
To add insult to injury, Walsh again scored in the fourth, this time on a six-yard run and Tovar’s PAT put the game at the final score of 35-7.
Cimino, a transfer from Marian Central Catholic in Illinois, had 236 yards in the air and 52 on the ground to just 108 passing and 35 rushing for Carden. Walsh had 159 yards rushing on 15 carries and three touchdowns.
Cade Capps was the only Kougar besides Carden to finish in positive yardage.
KVHS (6-2. 2-2) will close its regular season with a game at Highland next Friday.