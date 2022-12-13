RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central used its depth at several weight divisions to capture its annual Super Duals tournament at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The Bombers finished 5-0 on the day, beating teams from Hebron, West Central, Benton Central, North Judson, Tri-County, South Newton and South Bend Clay.
They claimed eight individual titles, including Beck Doughty at 106 pounds, Kolton Ploughe at 120, Avery Stanley at 145, Larz Hughes at 152, Dom Maddox at 160, Jack Jordan at 170, Trent Simmons at 195 and Jordan Cree at 285.
Bryan Cortes of Benton Central won the 113-pound division, Adam Figueroa of North Judson shared the 120 title with Ploughe, Kaleb Caliz of Benton Central won at 126, Hayden Fritz of West Central was the 132-pound champ, Drake Fritz of West Central won at 138, Zach Gilger of Benton Central and Hunter Redlin of North Judson shared the 182 title, Buzz Beiswanger of West Central claimed the 220 title and Kanyon Minix of North Judson shared the 285 title with Cree.
Here is a look at the scores from Saturday’s five rounds:
Rensselaer Central 84, South Newton 0
West Central 62, Tri-County 15
Hebron 60, South Bend Clay 12
Benton Central 49, North Judson 34
Rensselaer 45, West Central 22
Tri-County 72, South Newton 0
Hebron 37, Benton Central 36
North Judson 54, South Bend Clay 24
Rensselaer Central 84, Tri-County 0
West Central 73, South Newton 6
Hebron 39, North Judson 30
Benton Central 64, South Bend Clay 12
Rensselaer Central 69, Hebron 6
West Central 48, Benton Central 33
North Judson 47, Tri-County 36
South Newton 33, South Bend Clay 24
Rensselaer Central 66, Benton Central 18
Hebron 54, West Central 18
Tri-County 72, South Bend Clay 6
North Judson 54, South Newton 24