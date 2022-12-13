RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central used its depth at several weight divisions to capture its annual Super Duals tournament at Joe Burvan Gymnasium on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Bombers finished 5-0 on the day, beating teams from Hebron, West Central, Benton Central, North Judson, Tri-County, South Newton and South Bend Clay.

