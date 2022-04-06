REMINGTON — Tri-County exploded for 11 runs in the second inning and starting pitcher Xavier Cantrell struck out 12 batters as the Cavaliers opened the 2022 campaign with a 14-1 rout of Pioneer at Remington Community Park.
The Cavaliers outhit Pioneer, 13-2, with Koby Bahler going 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Korbin Lawson had a double among his two hits and Tyler Vandeveer and Eric Zarse had two hits apiece.
Zarse drove in four runs, including a pair of two-run singles in his team’s big inning. Vandeveer drove in a run and Jacob Nevitt had a two-run single.
Connor Ross and Caleb Anderson added RBI singles.
Cantrell allowed one run on two hits over five innings. Pioneer pitchers issued 10 walks.