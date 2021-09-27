To the Editor:
Special Thanks: Here is a very long list of a bunch of special people who helped make the Little Cousin Jasper Festival a success this year:
Jasper County Tourism Commission, Jasper County Commissioners, Mayor Wood and the City of Rensselaer and all its employees, Chief Anderson and the Rensselaer Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Jasper County Highway Department, INDOT, Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department, Community Corrections, Chamber of Commerce, First Christian Church, St. Augustine Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, Anders Concrete Walls and Water Conditioning, Brown’s Garden Shop, DeMotte State Bank, Strack and Van Til in Rensselaer, Eagles, WRIN/WLQI Radio, John Balvich, Jackson Funeral Chapels and Fountain Stone Theater, Brian and Theresa Jackson and Jackson Striping, Brookside Florist, Jenkins Realtors, Stace Pickering for the awesome job he does with the parade every year, Consolidated Insurance, Mt. Hood Pizza, Jasper County Community Services, Joe Effinger and the Parks Department, Campbell Printing, Culp Family Farms, Claussen Equipment, Kentland Bank, Bishop Dwenger Knights of Columbus, The Jasper/Newton Foundation, Rensselaer Area Ministerial Association, Brian, Chasity and Ashton Phegley, Ladies Giving Circle in Rensselaer, Pizza Hut, Kristy and Luke Housman, Dairy Queen, Rensselaer Care Center, Cornerstone Real Estate, Dobson Snow Removal and Lawn Care, Harley Houghton DDS, Kem’s Hardware and Lumber, Unwind Massage Therapy, Willow Switch, Dave Galt and Mark Reed at DJs at Work, Chris Schleman, Shorty’s Marathon/BP, Steinke Funeral Homes, Rensselaer Pet Care, Bazz’s Roller Rink, Franciscan Rensselaer, Embers, Anytime Fitness Rensselaer, Farley’s Custom Farm Toys, B&H Mowing Service, Health Haven, Rensselaer Printco, Busy Bee, McDonald’s Rensselaer, Castongia Tractor, Wonderland Tire, Kyburz Kleaning Service, FTC Enterprises Inc., Law Office of Lori S. James, Mitchell Motorsports, Party Town Rentals, Renew Salon, Steffen’s Jewelry, Syngenta/Tyler Tonner, Talbert Manufacturing, Carpenter Creek Cellars, Erica’s Boutique, Holly Eldridge/A New Beginning Salon, Janet’s Kitchen, Main Street Bakery, Rensselaer Lube Express, Strange/BASF, Royal Oak Restaurant, Shannon Anderson, Smoked Good Things, DJ Towing, John Clapp and Randy Denton, Jasper County Fair, Jasper County Recovery House, Belstra Milling, Andy Mitchell, Gary Braasch, Jim Miller, Alicia Mitchell, our 2021 Lil’ King and Queen Jayden Erb and Hadley Korniak and families and all past Lil’ Kings and Queens.
It takes a year of preparation and planning to make the festival a success. The list of people make this weekend possible is endless. I sincerely apologize for anyone I have not mentioned. Please know how much you are appreciated.
The Little Cousin Jasper Committee