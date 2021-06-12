Dear Editor:
I was very surprised on Friday afternoon to see mowing crews on a federal highway endangering the public by having their mower extend onto the highway three to five feet to avoid mowing down crops that were planted within two to three feet of the gravel alongside the asphalt.
This resulted in traffic coming up behind the mower having to come to a stop to wait for an opportunity to safely get around.
This occurred between SR 16 and Rensselaer. I know many farmers farm the road right of way to a certain degree. But the mowing crews need to be told to either mow down some of the crop and keep the mower off the road or else come with a much narrower mower.
Does the public have the right to access a road right away? At the very least, a sufficient strip of grass should be maintained so that a driver may pull their vehicle safely off the road without getting stuck in a muddy field.
Mary Pitstick
Rensselaer