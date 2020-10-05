Dear Editor,
Bringing back the stories of the generations that came before us is a fascinating task. It involves many facets, from examining a person’s life to selecting the right actor to portray that life, and then putting it all together to share with an audience.
In this year of the unexpected, the Memories Alive at Weston Cemetery Committee felt privileged to present our third annual cemetery walk. The support of local organizations and businesses was amazing and most appreciated.
We would like to thank Beaver & Beaver P.C., eMbers Venue & Station, Rensselaer Monument Inc. Steinke Funeral Home, Brown’s Garden & Floral Shoppe, Chasing the Past Genealogical Services, Judy Kanne, our County Historian, for their sponsorships.
We also want to thank Jasper Newton Foundation, Jasper County Tourism Commission, and Wendy and Rick Odle for financial support, as well as express our thanks to Rensselaer Printco, Jordan's, Willow Switch, Russ Martin at WLQI/WRIN, and Rensselaer Republican for helping promote this event in numerous ways.
And ... without the research assistance of the Jasper County Public Library, the “show” could not go on. Thank you, JCPL, for all you do.
Mostly, we appreciate and thank the community for attending our event, to help celebrate the lives of a few of the folks who were laid to rest in Weston Cemetery. See you next year.