As a 29-year resident, Jasper County is my home. I served as a precinct committeeman for more than 10 years, and for several of those years as vice chairman of the Jasper County Republican Central Committee (JCRCC).
During the Oct. 7 JCRCC meeting, I attempted to open a discussion about election integrity with my precinct committee peers. A few sentences into my opening, the party chairman slammed his hand on the podium and yelled that "we are NOT going to talk about it!"
On Oct. 12, I e-mailed my resignation letter to the chairman and copied the Indiana Republican Party. Days later, I emailed the Indiana Republican Party again expressing my concern that the JCRCC chairman would not permit a discussion about election integrity. I requested a response but did not receive one.
The silence is deafening.
If you question election integrity, you're not alone. An October 2021 Rasmussen Report suggests that 56% of Americans believe that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Free and fair elections serve to maintain alignment between the will of the people and the actions of elected representatives. On the other hand, politicians who believe they are not accountable to the people act with impunity.
That is what we're seeing today.
This is a core election issue. Current political leaders who do not actively promote a full forensic audit do not support American values and must be voted out of office during the next primary election.
Douglas Burton
Wheatfield