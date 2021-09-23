Dear Editor:
Good people of Rensselaer, in a few short years the Saint Joseph's College debt will be resolved. Then what?
Last year, a 100-page plan to bring back the college, provide new income to it, and bring economic growth to the city and county was to be presented to the college's board of trustees. They did everything not to discuss it or bring it to a vote. They even lied about not getting some questions answered.
The day of the presentation, not one question was asked. Even as devious was the president of the alumni association. After being contacted to have a presentation made to his board, this person allegedly called the CPPS Provincial, Fr. Jeff, and told him they did not trust the guy.
The idea was dead on arrival.
City, county and residents need to start demanding answers to the future of the campus. Due to an alienation agreement, the Board of Trustees is the owner and in charge of the campus, not the CPPS. Questions need to be asked about the future plan for five, 10 and more years out.
What is the plan for the campus? I hope and pray the day the debt is paid off they do not pack up and leave, while the campus continues to deteriorate and possibly go into bankruptcy.
John Paczesny,
South Bend