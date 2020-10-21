I have created an exhibit at the Jasper County Historical Society Museum called “Jasper County Authors: Present & Past.”
Helenor Alter Davisson wrote a poem honoring her deceased mother prior to her becoming a Methodist Protestant minister in 1866. An early author may be General Milroy with his letters he wrote home to his wife, Mary from 1862 to 1866 and published by Margaret Paulus much later. They are in the Milroy exhibit section.
Elmer Dwiggins, writer of an interplanetary based novel, was an author of a University of Michigan class poem in 1884. He is the only author of note who, in 1920, served jail time.
The remembrances of John Cullen van Rensselaer were written in the Evening Republican in 1885.
The writers for the early Jasper County newspapers are long forgotten and not acknowledged in the display. In the historical society authors display, there are several Rensselaer Republican reporters or column writers mentioned, but one stands out besides our own Lefty Clark, Bob Barber, and Harley Tomlinson. It is Ray E. Boomhower who was a reporter here and went on to become an award-winning historian, writer and editor of “Traces of Indiana and Midwestern History” for the Indiana Historical Society and author of 14 Hoosier topic books from A Life of Benjamin Harrison, The People’s Choice: Congressman Jim Jontz of Indiana, and The Soldier’s Friend: A Life of Ernie Pyle.
John E. Alter was a noted author born in 1853, with others following with births in the 1860s, like Eleanor Stackhouse Atkinson, Nathaniel Banta, Elmer Dwiggins, Margaret Hill McCarter, and Samuel Sparling. Most of their published works did not come out until the early 1900s.
There are nine authors who wrote about their childhoods in Jasper County. Tom Harmon, John Blue, John Conley, Jim Ellis, William M. Hoffman, George L. Johnson, Art Sigo, Dorothy Pearl Wells, and most recently Angela Palm. Tom Harmon wrote his book as result of his experiences as a pilot in Pilots Also Pray. Hoosier Wit and Wisdom, by John Blue, brings good feelings to its readers.
The most curious title was Jim Ellis’ book, The Jumping Frog from Jasper County. Ellis was a very successful Buick and television show advertising talent.
There are over 30 authors connected to Saint Joseph’s College. Many contributed to Saint Joseph’s College historical publications and essays.
Many professors and students who graduated from the college also wrote text books and novels. Norbert Krapf, a graduate, is a well-known Indiana’s State Poet, who continues to publish his poetry collections. Academic writers of note are John Nichols and his sons Michael and Jonathan. Saint Joseph’s College history writers included Father Charles Robbins and Father Dominic Gerlach. A prolific Maze creator and Macro-Economics author is Robert Schenk.
Jasper County poets are included in the exhibit with posters about them and their writings. They are Carlee Alson, James Alter, Betty Brown, Joyce Chupp Gendusa, Connie Kingman, Anna Marlin, John Groppe, Pat Kopanda, and Norbert Krapf.
Groppe was acclaimed to be a “bird whisperer” from his book, Grackles, by another Indiana State Poet, Jared Carter.
The Prairie Writers Guild is represented in the display by over 15 authors. Connie Kingman formed this notable group when she saw a need in 2004 for area writers to write and publish their writings.
Poetry, essays, and stories fill those 16 volumes titled From the Edge of the Prairie.
Writers of children’s books, past and present, are Shannon Anderson, Nathaniel Banta, Pat Kopanda, Chad Pulver, and Janeen Swart. The only illustrator listed for children’s books is Lina Chesak Liberace. The only cartoonist from Jasper County is Robert Knorr. The only play and song writer is James F. Hanley.
There are families of writers here in Jasper County too. Connie Kingman, her mother Anna Marlin, and daughter Maia Hawthorne are writers I admire. John Groppe and two of his daughters, Elizabeth and Maureen, are both writers. Robert Schenk and his daughter Gretchen Baker have writing talents. Schenk’s blog, “Rensselaer Adventures” has many, many followers.
John Nichols and sons Michael and Jonathan also have many publications.
Some interesting topics were discovered in my research on “Jasper County Authors: Present & Past.” Bob Brown wrote a diary that became a book called Bail Out over the Balkans. William Downard focused on the Cincinnati Brewing Industry. Peonies was the headliner in Remington’s Walter Gumm’s book. Jonathan Nichols shared his story Requiem for a College. A Tessellation Alphabet Coloring Book was created by Robert Schenk. Bill White found material for a story in a box of prosecuting attorney papers in our museum collections called Charles Halleck, Prosecutor in the Shadows of the Depression.
The foregoing examples are just some of the writings found in the display, “Jasper County Authors: Present & Past.”
Visit this exhibit at 479 N. Van Rensselaer Street in the Jasper County Historical Society Museum on the first and third Saturdays each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment. Contact jchsmuseum@gmail.com for an appointment or other questions for the Jasper County Genealogist Sue Caldwell or Jasper County Historian Judy Kanne.