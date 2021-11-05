Since 2017, NextEra Energy Resources, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars into Indiana’s economy. We’re proud to continue our investments in Jasper County.
This week, we celebrated construction starting on the first phase of the Dunn’s Bridge Solar project.
As we work to construct the first phase of Dunn’s Bridge Solar and develop Phase II of Dunn’s Bridge Solar, I’d like to say thank you! I’ve had the chance to work closely with so many individuals to get the Dunn’s Bridge Solar project where it is today, and we can’t thank you enough for your support.
This community, including the landowners, county leaders, school officials and business owners, have been truly wonderful to work with, and we are absolutely thrilled to be here.
Dunn’s Bridge Solar will bring significant economic benefits to the community, including millions in additional tax revenue over the life of the project. That means new tax dollars for local schools, roads and essential services without adding additional constraints on county resources.
Additionally, Dunn’s Bridge Solar will create hundreds of new construction jobs, increased activity for local businesses and clean, homegrown solar energy for decades.
It is important to note our partnership with NIPSCO, who will purchase Dunn’s Bridge Solar I and II through a build-own-transfer agreement and distribute the renewable energy to its customers across their Indiana service territory. We’re proud of this ongoing partnership with NIPSCO and applaud their forward-thinking plan of providing customers with low-cost, clean solar energy.
For more than a year, we have worked closely with county officials and a variety of stakeholders and landowners to establish a responsibly sited solar project that will benefit the entire county. It’s a real privilege to work here and get to know the community. I personally look forward to ushering in the next generation of clean, low-cost renewable energy and economic development in the Hoosier State for years to come.
Zack Melda, director, NextEra Energy Resources