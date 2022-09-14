RENSSELAER — A former teacher, coach and principal at Rensselaer Central High School has been tabbed as the grand marshal of this year’s RCHS homecoming.
Bill Zimmer, who graduated from Rensselaer Central in 1968 and returned to teach science at his alma mater from 1985-2002, was selected to participate in Wednesday’s homecoming parade and will be in attendance when the Bombers face West Lafayette Friday night.
Zimmer has lived in Rensselaer since the age of 6. He and his wife Bonnie have been married for 52 years and have three children: Abbey Herrington and Ben and Elliott Zimmer.
They have six grandchildren, including five boys and a girl.
Zimmer received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University in Bloomington. He later received an administration license from Indiana State.
Besides teaching science for nearly two decades, Zimmer served as head track and cross country coach at RCHS.
From 2022-08, he served as an assistant principal at the high school before being promoted to principal from 2009-15.
Zimmer, who will be recognized at halftime of Friday’s game, said “as a lifelong Bomber fan, (I) consider it an honor to have served the students of RCHS as a teacher, coach and principal.”