RENSSELAER — A former teacher, coach and principal at Rensselaer Central High School has been tabbed as the grand marshal of this year’s RCHS homecoming.

Bill Zimmer, who graduated from Rensselaer Central in 1968 and returned to teach science at his alma mater from 1985-2002, was selected to participate in Wednesday’s homecoming parade and will be in attendance when the Bombers face West Lafayette Friday night.

