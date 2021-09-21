RENSSELAER — Lafayette Central Catholic’s visit to Rensselaer Central for a key Hoosier Conference match-up will also feature a pair of events surrounding Friday’s game.
• Kids who participated in the Back in Black Camp, Flag Football Camp and Summer Team camps will be part of the pregame. Campers should report to the RCHS’s north circle drive at 5:45 p.m. and meet the middle school coaches. Camp t-shirts will be distributed and all campers will be admitted to the game for free. Parents will need to purchase a ticket and enter through the main gates. Tickets can be purchased online. All campers will be on the field for pregame and will run through the Bomber Bob display. The kids will then be released to their parents to enjoy the game.
• The “Colts in Motion” mobile experience will also be at the game. Presented by Belle Tire, this exclusive 40-foot long mobile unit is full of interactive Colts exhibits, history and memorabilia allowed fans to experience the team like never before. Colts in Motion gives fans the opportunity to see which Colts player they are most like, experience what it is like to hit the anvil before kickoff, take a photo with a replica of Peyton Manning’s statue and more. Fans will be allowed to walk through the mobile unit prior to the start of the game.