WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) introduced bipartisan legislation this week to increase national recognition to the American Discovery Trail – the nation’s only coast-to-coast, non-motorized recreational trail.

The National Discovery Trails Act would make the American Discovery Trail part of the National Trails System, which will bring greater visibility to the trail and boost tourism in local communities across 15 states and the District of Columbia. The House companion is led by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11) and is cosponsored by 64 members, including Indiana delegation members Reps. Trey Hollingsworth (IN-09) and Greg Pence (IN-06).

