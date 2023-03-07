Ring of Honor wrestler and former Van student, Eli Isom,stopped by Van Rensselaer Elementary School for an impromptu visit recently. Ring of Honor is a professional wrestling organization in Florida. A former Van Rensselaer Elementary student himself, Isom shared a quick message of hard work, kindness and achieving your goals with the kids. He even left autographed pictures for them. The school wishes Isom the best of luck to Eli as he travels to Mexico to wrestle there for three months.