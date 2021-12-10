RENSSELAER — Wreaths for Rensselaer’s Wreaths Across America day on Saturday, Dec. 18 will be delivered on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The order of 1,200-1,400 wreaths for a handful of Rensselaer’s city and township cemeteries will be delivered by Paschall Truck Lines, which has locations in Indiana, Tennessee and Texas. Melisa Glasser, the daughter of a 20-year Air Force veteran, will drive the wreaths to Rensselaer from Columbia Falls Maine, which serves as the headquarters of the Wreaths Across America organization.
The wreaths were purchased through businesses and individual donations. Members of the Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and other volunteers will place the wreaths on military veterans’ gravesites on Dec. 18.
Over 800 of the wreaths, which cost $15 each, will be laid at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer. Another 200-plus will be placed on gravesites at Memory Gardens in Rensselaer, with the rest to decorate gravesites at smaller cemeteries in Barkley Township.
Local organizers plan to hold a brief ceremony before wreaths are distributed to cemetery plots.
Last year, DAR members and volunteers placed 140 wreaths at a handful of cemeteries, but that number ballooned to over 1,000 thanks to sponsors and the popularity of the Wreaths Across America program.
Designed to “Remember the Fallen, Honor those who Serve and Teach our children the value of Freedom,” Wreaths Across America will be held at more than 1,600 locations across the country.
Those who wish to volunteer their time to lay wreaths at Rensselaer cemeteries are asked to contact the DAR.
Earlier this month, a driver with ACV Enviro of Rensselaer traveled to Maine to pick up 1,200-1,400 wreaths for a community in Missouri. The semi-truck was fueled with diesel donated by Seres Solutions of Rensselaer and the trailer was donated by Moore Trucking of Rensselaer.