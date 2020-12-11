RENSSELAER — Jasper County’s status as a high-risk county in regards to the coronavirus has forced the Wreaths Across America committee to cancel its Dec. 19 ceremony.
While wreaths will be placed at the Smith Cemetery, which was to be the first stop in the Dec. 19 ceremony, and other Barkley Township cemeteries by limited volunteers, the public has been asked not to attend.
“The decision to amend this year’s traditional wreath laying was not made lightly and have gone great lengths to address public safety while maintaining the best interests of families whose loved ones are interred there,” organizers of the event said in a press release this week.
Organizers, including members of the General Van Rensselaer of the Daughters of the Revolution and spokesperson Cindy Stath, are hoping to continue to event in the future when it is safe to do so. The organization’s mission is to “Remember, Honor, Teach,” which is the foundation behind all of the organizations’ efforts.
It is the first of its kind in the county. Stath brought the idea of joining the national effort during a local DAR meeting in February and donations came spilling in soon after, including a $500 donation from the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Volunteers plan to place over 100 wreaths on military veterans’ graves at Smith Cemetery, where there are 40 veterans, and other grave sites within Barkley Township. The ceremony was scheduled to coincide with National Wreaths Across America Day, with the main event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.
There are currently 48 cemeteries in Jasper County with 2,733 veterans buried in those cemeteries. Over 730 veterans are buried at Weston Cemetery in Rensselaer.
“Throughout the year, local volunteers have been tirelessly working to make certain that families, loved ones and heroes get honored and remembered for the holidays,” the organization said. “However, the challenge was doing so in a way that is consistent with safety and in compliance with local COVID-19 recommendations and mandates.”
The wreaths measure 22 inches in diameter and feature a red ribbon on many with POW markers. There are various distinctions on other wreaths.
Smith Cemetery was selected to kick off the project because it has the only Revolutionary War patriot from the county buried there. Soldier George Moore’s grave features a William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Indiana Sons of the American Revolution marker, which was dedicated in October of last year.