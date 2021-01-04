AMVC Swine Health Services welcomes Dr. Amy Woods
FRANKFORT — AMVC Swine Health Services has announced that Dr. Amy Woods of Wolcott has joined the Frankfort, Indiana, veterinary clinic, as an associate veterinarian.
In her role, Woods will service a variety of swine producers in the Midwest alongside Dr. Max Rodibaugh and Dr. Jeff Harker.
Woods’ interest in swine production stemmed from growing up on her family’s farrow-to-finish sow farm near Huntington, Indiana, where she showed pigs through 4-H and FFA.
She graduated from Purdue University with her Bachelor of Science degree in animal science and then received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Purdue’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
She previously worked in mixed animal practices where she primarily focused on swine. She enjoys working with swine producers because of the personal relationship that is built between the producer and the vet.
“As a swine veterinarian you have the opportunity to really get to know your clients and become a member of their team,” says Woods.
Woods has been active in the industry as a member of the American Association of Swine Veterinarians and the American Veterinary Medical Association. She has been on the Board of Directors for the Indiana Veterinary Medical Association and recently served on the Indiana Practice Act Review Task Force.
Woods and her husband, John, have two children, Ava and Blaine. She is also an active 4-H club leader in Jasper County for the Cavalier Clover Club and is the vet science project leader for the county.
AMVC Swine Health Services is a swine exclusive practice serving a wide range of clients from family farms to contract growers, to show pig breeders and 4-H pig owners to cooperatives and businesses that own pigs. AMVC Swine Health Services provides care and consultation services to all sizes and types of production systems.