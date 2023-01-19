Re-election bid announcement

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Rensselaer Mayor Steve Wood has provided leadership to the city for the past 12 years. He has served as mayor for a total of 16 years.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — It seems whenever one project ends in Rensselaer, two more crop up to attract the attention of the mayor’s office and city council members.

That was especially true when the pandemic slowed progress for a period of 16 months as city officials everywhere worked to make improvements to infrastructure and stabilize their communities.

Tags

Trending Food Videos