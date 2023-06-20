Wolcott treatment plant

Local, county and state officials participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the completion of the Town of Wolcott’s new wastewater treatment facility.

WOLCOTT, Ind. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Indiana representatives joined the town of Wolcott, White County Economic Development Corp, Commonwealth Engineers and the Indiana Bond Bank at a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the completion of their new wastewater treatment facility.

“The completion of this project is a great example of federal, state and local funding sources coming together to expand the economic opportunities in this Hoosier town,” USDA RD Indiana State Director, Dr. Terry Goodin, said, “USDA is committed to ensuring that rural Americans have access to modern, reliable and affordable water and wastewater infrastructure.”

