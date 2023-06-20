WOLCOTT, Ind. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Indiana representatives joined the town of Wolcott, White County Economic Development Corp, Commonwealth Engineers and the Indiana Bond Bank at a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the completion of their new wastewater treatment facility.
“The completion of this project is a great example of federal, state and local funding sources coming together to expand the economic opportunities in this Hoosier town,” USDA RD Indiana State Director, Dr. Terry Goodin, said, “USDA is committed to ensuring that rural Americans have access to modern, reliable and affordable water and wastewater infrastructure.”
USDA Rural Development invested $2.9 million through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. This facility replaced an outdated treatment plant that was constructed in 1977. The new facility more than triples the wastewater capacity.
With this increased capacity, Wolcott has a modern and more efficient treatment facility to accommodate the current and future needs of its citizens and businesses plus offer service for the current and future development of the Mid-American Commerce Park.
The Indiana Bond Bank provided interim financing during construction.
Additional funding for the expansion and service to the industrial park was provided by the White County Commissioners and the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
USDA is funding this project through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. This program provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and storm water drainage to households and businesses in eligible rural areas with populations of 10,000 or less.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.
This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas.
Information on programs available through USDA Rural Development is available by visiting www.rd.usda.gov/in or calling 317-290-3100.
If you’d like to subscribe to Indiana USDA Rural Development updates, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page.