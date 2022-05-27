WOLCOTT — The Wolcott Main Street Committee will honor veterans and military personnel by displaying mannequins dressed in military uniforms by the bank through Memorial Day.
Marilyn Maxwell, a member of the Wolcott Main Street Committee, said this will be the first year for the mannequin displays.
She said the committee is always looking for ways to promote the town and felt this was a good way to promote the town and encourage a sense of patriotism around Memorial Day.
“The committee is always looking for new ways to promote the town and patriotism,” Maxwell said. “They promote the town and do a lot of activities for the town.”
While she hasn’t heard a response from the public, since plans have yet to be announced, Maxwell said the Main Street Committee members were excited about it.
The mannequins will represent four branches of the military: Army, Air Force, Marines and Navy.
Maxwell said the mannequins will be on display starting May 26 and running through Memorial Day.
She said the mannequins will also be on display at the Wolcott House for the Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
Maxwell said the ceremony traditionally involves a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps,” and a speaker who provides a message on patriotism. She said the ceremony starts at 10 a.m., EST, on the Wolcott House Grounds.