RENSSELAER — Rensselaer Central has reached the holiday break with only minor disruptions and corporation superintendent Curtis Craig praised the community for its support during unstable times.
“We have thrived,” he told the RCSC board members on Tuesday. “It’s been a challenge, but what the community has done is incredible. In times like these, you really get to see what people are made of.”
Craig, who was given a year extension on his contract that will now run through 2023 from board members, recognized the students, faculty and staff for their tireless work. Community organizations have also been important to the schools’ successful trek through the pandemic.
Three of the four schools were able to continue in-person instruction through the holiday break. Only the high school had to close its doors for a period of two weeks and transition to remote learning due to several COVID cases.
Craig singled out the Rotary Club for donating masks, the Daughters of the American Revolution for cleaning and folding masks and Rose Acres for providing free eggs. He said there have been others who have donated to keep schools open and assist with day-to-day operations.
RCSC officials hope to reopen the high school when students return on Jan. 4, but will monitor the situation as that date approaches. Nationally, schools are worried about an increase in cases as families celebrate Christmas and New Year.
“I want to commend the building administrators, the teachers and the students for staying open and allowing the kids to go to school and learn,” RCSC board member Kevin Armold said.
In the meantime, the board approved winter driver’s education in the new year. The program is coordinated by Chris Meeks, who had no COVID cases during the summer portion of driver’s ed.
Rensselaer will continue to follow health department guidelines and Craig expects Meeks to ride with students one at a time during their driving sessions. Classes will be held at the high school and adjustments will be made should a student tests positive for COVID.
“A potential problem we’re going to have is this close contact situation,” Craig said. “So if (Meeks) is teaching a class and he’s got people who are put out because of close contacts, they’re not going to be able to come and he’s going to have to remediate some of them. It’s going to take some extra time. We’re going to do driver’s ed, but we’ve got figure it out. But Mr. Meeks does a fantastic job.”
Craig added that after Dec. 31, teachers who are sent home due to close contacts will not receive their wages if they were sent home for a prior incident. The state only allows a one-time wage payment for teachers who are sent home for two weeks.
Some teachers might have two or three instances where they are considered close contacts, and Craig, as well as the board, felt that isn’t fair to those teachers.
At the local level, the board decided to keep paying their teachers should more incidents occur.
“To me it seems like a workers comp type issue. It seems like the right thing to do,” Craig said. “If we send them home, then they should be able to keep their wages.”
Rensselaer Central Classroom Teacher’s Association President Stacy Kurdelak added that when the issue was discussed with state Senator Mike Braun, he felt that Dec. 31 deadline would be extended and teachers will be compensated should they be considered a close contact more than once.