WINTER AFTER
SCHOOL PROGRAM AT THE WHEATFIELD LIBRARY JAN. 23
WHEATFIELD — Children in grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to the Wheatfield Library’s Winter After School Program. scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.
This program will involve a craft, snack, and a story.
Registration is required, and can be done online at www.myjcpl.org/events or by visiting or calling the Wheatfield Library at 219 956-3774.
CREATE WITH LEGOS AT RENSSELAER LIBRARY
RENSSELAER — Come to the Rensselaer Library on Monday, Jan. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m. to see what you can create using Legos.
It is open to all ages; children under 6 require an adult to be present.
For more information or to register, please stop in or call the Rensselaer Library at (219) 866-5881 or visit myjcpl.org/events website.
LEGO BUILDING
AT THE DEMOTTE PUBLIC LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — All ages are welcome to join the DeMotte Library on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 4-5 p.m. for an hour of Lego free play.
Children under 6 are required to have an adult present.
Registration is preferred and is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
QUEST TREKKERS BOOK CLUB MEETS AT DEMOTTE LIBRARY
DeMOTTE — Join the DeMotte Library for Quest Trekkers on Monday, Jan. 23 from 6-7 p.m. This is the library’s book club for grades 2-5.
In this club, books will be featured that are historical, adventurous and everything in between. For this meeting, participants will be discussing Rise of the Balloon Goons by Troy Cummings. Books for next month’s meeting will be handed out at this time.
Registration is available online or by visiting or calling the DeMotte Library, 219-987-2221.
INDIANA TRIVIA NIGHT AT THE RENSSELAER LIBRARY JAN. 24
RENSSELAER — Join the Rensselaer Library for Kahoot! Indiana Trivia.
Gather your friends into teams and test your knowledge of our great state of Indiana at the library on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded.
Registration requested, limit of 20 teams. A mobile device is required to participate. Open to ages 16 and up.
Registration is required and can be done by visiting or calling the Rensselaer Public Library at 219-866-5881 or by visiting www.myjcpl.org/events.