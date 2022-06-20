RENSSELAER — The Winds of Revival will return for a summer tent revival on June 23-26 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds in Rensselaer.
Winds of Revival’s network of ministers and churches will set up a tent for the four-day event, which brings ministers from around the region and the country who preach the Gospel and “activate God’s people to cause a ripple effect throughout the church.”
This is the third year for the event. This year, Revival organizers will add water baptisms after every service and they will also minister to children through RevivalKids, giving kids their own tent meeting during regular services.
Here is a peek at the schedule for June 23-26 at the Jasper County Fairgrounds (times are Central Standard):
Thursday, June 23
Revival service at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, June 24
Prayer service at 9 a.m. Worship and panel discussion at 10 a.m. Revival service at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 25
Prayer service at 9 a.m. Worship and panel discussion at 10 a.m., Revival service at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 26
Prayer service at 9 a.m. Revival service at 10 a.m. Revival service at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, go to the Winds of Revival Facebook page.
About Winds of Revival
Winds of Revival started in August of 2020 as a tent meeting with just two churches on a farm in Lake Village. Two years later it has now expanded to a network of seven churches in three counties, hosting
worship services together monthly and two large tent revivals a year.
Pastor Joshua Cowan and his wife, Jane of the River Church in Morocco and Pastors Ken and Lori Groves of Victorious Life Assembly of God in Goodland launched the vision of Winds of Revival, which is “To cross church and denominational lines to reach Northwest Indiana with the love of Christ and to commune with His Spirit.”
This year the tent revival theme is “Expansion,” using Isaiah 54:2 as key scripture. Winds of Revival believes the region is “ready for harvest and more people will come to Jesus Christ.”
With this expectation of expansion, Revival organizers have moved to the Jasper County Fairgrounds, to be more centrally located and accessible to people in the region. They’ve also expanded by adding water baptisms after every service “for believers who want to make their public declaration for Christ.”
Meanwhile, the RevivalKids service for children ages 5-11 will be lead by Josh and Emily Hubbell of HonorBound Motorcycle Ministries from Hebron.
Local pastors from Newton, Jasper and White County will be preaching during morning and evening services, and worship will be lead by various worship teams from the area. Ministers from South Carolina, Georgia, and Illinois will also preach and attend services.
“There is just something about God’s people gathering together outside under the big tent. It is a powerful time of worship and God shows up in big ways. In the past two years there have been salvations,
re-dedications, numerous healings, people who jumped in the water to baptized because they love Jesus so much, people filled with the Holy Spirit for the first time, deliverance from addictions. We’ve had vape pens, packs of cigarettes and alcohol bottles thrown on the altars,” said Pastor Josh Cowan. “We are expecting all of this and more this year.”
“All we can do is set the table and the atmosphere out here on the fairgrounds. We pray and invite God to come down with His presence and change lives. That’s the answer, Jesus, just Jesus. We want people to leave changed because they had an encounter with Jesus,” said Pastor Ken Groves.
Revival servies will be held every evening starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds.