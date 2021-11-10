RENSSELAER — The Department of Natural Resources announced last week that the Jasper/Newton Foundation will receive an award for historic preservation.
The award for Outstanding Grant-Assisted Rehabilitation will be presented to foundation staff during a local ceremony in November. The award recognizes the foundation’s effort to replace the original wooden windows at the Carnegie Center in Rensselaer.
Beth McCord, director of the Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology (DHPA), and DNR staff will present the foundation with the award.
Built in 1905, the center served as a public library for over 90 years. It currently functions as home to the foundation and the Prairie Arts Council.
The building contains 42 window openings, with 11 pairs of large double-hung windows topped by classical Roman spoke transoms that allowed natural light into the former library’s book stacks and reading room area on the main floor on the second floor.
A project to restore major character-defining features of the building, improve weatherization, reduce utility costs and improve aesthetics by returning the windows to a historically appropriate color was funded with a $50,000 grant from the federal Historic Preservation Fund of the U.S. Department of the Interior and National Park Service and administered by DHPA.
The federal funds were matched by nearly $61,000 from the foundation and the project was completed in the fall of 2020.
Other organizations to receive historic restoration awards this month include PlaceWorks, LLC, for Rehabilitation Team Credit Project on the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge building in Madison; Hendricks Commercial Properties for Rehabilitation Tax Credit Project on the Indiana Coca-Cola Bottling Plant complex in Indianapolis; Broady-Campbell, Inc., for its terra cotta restoration as part of the rehabilitation project for the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant complex; the Heritage Preservation Society of Putnam County for its efforts to recognize and preserve historic resources; and the Beauchamp family for their efforts to preserve the 13-24 Drive-In Movie Theater in Wabash.