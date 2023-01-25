Mr. Bomber candidates

Candidates for Friday night’s Mr. Bomber ceremony include Zach Geleott, Reece Maciejewski, Tristen Wuethrich, Kolton Ploughe and Nole Marchand.

RENSSELAER — Five Rensselaer Central High School seniors will vie for the annual Mr. Bomber title at halftime of Friday’s boys’ basketball game between North Newton and the Bombers.

Either Zach Geleott, Reese Maciejewski, Nole Marchand, Kolton Ploughe or Tristen Wuetrich will have his name called during the halftime ceremony and hold the title of Mr. Bomber for the rest of the school year.

