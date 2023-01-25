RENSSELAER — Five Rensselaer Central High School seniors will vie for the annual Mr. Bomber title at halftime of Friday’s boys’ basketball game between North Newton and the Bombers.
Either Zach Geleott, Reese Maciejewski, Nole Marchand, Kolton Ploughe or Tristen Wuetrich will have his name called during the halftime ceremony and hold the title of Mr. Bomber for the rest of the school year.
Here is a brief bio on this year’s candidates:
ZACH GELEOTT
Zach is the son of Kevin and Kate Geleott and will be escorted to the gym floor by Solcy Sanchez, the daughter of Eloino and Celso Sanchez.
Throughout high school, Zach has been involved in Student Council, serving as president for four years. He has served two years as president of the Business Professionals of America, been with the National Honor Society for two years and the Community Service Club for four years.
A Bomb Squad member, Zach has served one year with the Media Club, two years each with Sigma di Gamma and Spanish Quiz Bowl, four years with Bombers for Academic Excellence as a student representative, four years with Saint Augustine Youth Group and Peer Ministry, a member of the Parr Panthers 4-H Club and a member of Jasper County Junior Leaders.
Athletically, Zach has been a member of the boys’ golf team for three years, a member of the swim team for two years and a one-year member of the boys’ soccer team.
Upon graduation, Zach plans to attend Wabash College to double major in Financial Economics and Rhetoric, minor in Spanish and play for the Little Giants’ men’s golf team. He then hopes to pursue a career in the business world, find the love of his live “and have as many kids as she would like.”
REECE MACIEJEWSKI
The son of Bob and Joselyn Maciejewski, Reese will be escorted at the event by Kyra Pettet, the daughter of Cynthia and Steve Ferrand.
Reece has been a member of FFA for four years, wrestling for four years, FCS for two years and Student Council for a year. He is a two-year Weldstar and has served two years with RCHS’s History Club.
His hobbies include fishing, reading, studying Bulgarian, learning about space, eating good food and serving at church.
Reece plans on joining the Marines and work his way to NCO. He will then continue his education and earn a degree in theology and philosophy, get married and have children. He plans to be a faithful husband and father and be an ever-present Christian.
“Lastly, (I will) write a philosophical book and become an involved person in what community I am in,” he added.
NOLE MARCHAND
Nole is the son of Melanie and Jason Marchand and will be escorted to the floor by Lola Chamness, the daughter of Brian and Jenni Chamness.
Nole is a two-year member of the baseball team, four years with the tennis program and four years on the basketball team. He has served in 4-H for four years, Teen Mission Jasper County for four years and a member of the Youth Group for 10 years.
A National Honor Society member for two years, Nole is a four-year member of the school’s History Club and three years with the Spanish Club.
Nole plans to attend the University of Indianapolis and major in archeology and history. “With my degree,” he said, “I wish to live and work in Washington, D.C.”
KOLTON PLOUGHE
Kolton is the son of Jeff and RaeAnn Ploughe and will escorted by Katie Doornbos, the daughter of Sarah Cannon and Patrick Doornbos.
Kolton has played for the Bombers’ football team for three years, one year in cross country, four years in wrestling and four years in track and field. He has been a 4-H member for 10 years, including two years as president of the JC Legends.
A student council member for one year, he has been a Boy Scout for seven years and is in the process of finalizing paperwork to become an Eagle Scout.
He has been a member of the National Honor Society for two years.
After graduation, Kolton plans to attend college and play sports as well as work towards a degree in applied physics.
TRISTEN WUETHRICH
The son of Travis and Angie Wuethrich, Tristen will be escorted at the event by sister Baylie Wuethrich. Tristen has participated in basketball, cross country and track and field for four years each, three years on Student Council and Sigma di Gamma and five years in 4-H.
He is a proud member of the Bomb Squad fan base.
Upon graduation, Tristen plans to attend Purdue University to major in engineering before moving to Florida “and enjoy life.”