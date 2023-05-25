Judy Moore

Judy Moore was convicted of multiple charges including voluntary manslaughter in the death of her step-mother in Jasper County last year.

 File Photo

MONTICELLO — A grand jury in White County has returned an indictment against Judy Moore, who was convicted in 2022 for voluntary manslaughter in the death of her step-mother, Trula Alliss, in Jasper County. The true bill of  indictment is for one count of murder in the death of Moore’s husband, Steven E. Moore, who died May 15, 1998.

The couple lived in Monticello at the time of his death. White County Prosecutor Mark Delgado could not give details on the indictment or what prompted it 25 years later.