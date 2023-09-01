RENSSELAER — The White Castle Bakery in Rensselaer made Appleseed Childhood Education its Charity of Choice for 2023.
Jim Hall, plant manager at the White Castle facility in Rensselaer, presented Appleseed with a $5,000 check last week, with the monies to assist the Appletree Child Care facility in continuing to provide quality child care education in the area.
Hall was joined by White Castle Rensselaer’s operations supervisor Selena Frayer and assistance production supervisor Robert Peterson at last Wednesday’s check presentation to Appleseed president Adam Alson and board members. The Appletree facility is directed by Margaret Schreyer.
Alson said the money will help make child care affordable for families at Appletree as well as provide pay increases for teachers and instructors.
“This is a wonderful gesture by White Castle employees,” Alson said. “Appleseed is grateful to be a recipient,”
The money is made possible through the White Castle’s Castle Shares program, Hall said. The White Castle family supports more than 50 charities each year with volunteers, money and food donations.
White Castle has eight different manufacturing facilities, with the Rensselaer facility producing buns for the company’s sandwiches. Due to the facility’s employee performance at the plant, White Castle was able to provide funds through its Castle Shares program for Appleseed.
“The more our team hits their goals, the more we can give to charities,” Hall said. “This time, our Charity of Choice is Appleseed. It is all made possible by our performance as a team.”
It is the first such donation by White Castle to Appleseed, with more donations possible in the future. Hall said, fingers crossed the plant could be back with another check in six months.
“It’s something the Rensselaer community needs,” Hall said. “We wanted to give them something to help it grow.”