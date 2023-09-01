PHOTO BY HARLEY TOMLINSON

The White Castle plant employees donated $5,000 to their Charity of Choice, Appleseed Childhood Education, last week. Here, Jim Hall, plant manager of the Rensselaer White Castle, presents a check to Appleseed president Adam Alson and board members Megan Inskeep and Cliff Robinson. Also on hand were Appletree child care director Margaret Schreyer, White Castle assistant production supervisor Robert Peterson and operations supervisor Selena Frayer.