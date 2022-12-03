Conifers play an important role in the celebration of winter holidays, those trees that bear cones and needle-like or scale-like leaves that are typically evergreen. Whether lit as Christmas trees or boughs bunched and beribboned into pots or wound with pinecones and berries into wreaths, their fresh-cut greenery adds beauty and fragrance to even the dreariest days of winter.
Rensselaer is home to many species of conifers. One, our native Eastern red cedar, grows as a small natural forest at Babcock’s pit, located at the corner of Emmet Avenue and S. Melville Street.
Although this species may not be found liberally within the confines of our city limits, rural Rensselaerians find them growing prolifically in untilled fields, clearings, ditches, and along fence rows. This hardy evergreen is long-lived with a typical lifespan of 100-300 years and carries the title of “most widespread native coniferous tree in the eastern United States.”
Classed as a “pioneer tree,” the easy-to-grow evergreen thrives in most soil conditions and spreads in open landscapes, causing it to be considered an invasive tree in some areas of our country. Although first observed in America in 1564 at Roanoke Island, Virginia, Eastern red cedar had been growing in this country for many years. The conifer was valued by the colonists and used to build their furniture, rail fences, and log cabins. The wood had the ability to withstand extreme weather and was easy with which to work. And, quite commonly, Eastern red cedars served as their Christmas trees.
You will recognize this conifer by its sharp, feathery foliage of a dull bluish-green color and its earthy, balsamic fragrance. Sometimes, in winter, its needles turn copper-brown. Female trees produce blue berry-like seed cones; male trees have groups of pollen cones. Over 50 species of birds utilize its fruit, including the cedar waxwing, which is named for this tree. Birds are responsible for the distribution of its seeds throughout the environment.
The deep roots and small leaf surface of Eastern red cedar make it very drought resistant. When established it can withstand considerable heat and drought and is often used for hedges, windbreaks, wildlife cover, or year-round screening. Left unpruned, it can grow as tall as 65 feet. Eastern red cedar is susceptible to a rust fungus (a gooey glob of orange tentacles on its branches). Since this fungus may affect apple, pear, and quince trees with a leaf/fruit spot, do not plant red cedars within 500’ of pome fruit trees.
Today, Eastern red cedar continues to be an important timber product as its wood is both beautiful and fragrant, used extensively for furniture-making, panels, veneers, chests, fence posts, poles, crosstrees, railroad ties, shingles, and pencils. Its sapwood is white; its heartwood is rich red. Its wood is soft with an even, fine grain that can be whittled easily. Its bark is reddish brown, fibrous, and has the tendency to peel off in long strips, making it useful to basket makers and crafters. The berries as well as the roots have been used in traditional fabric dyeing, typically producing the color purple.
And its usefulness doesn’t end there. Red cedar essential oil is distilled from the sawdust and other by-products of the milling and furniture-making processes, which render a fresh, woody, slightly bland fragrance like sandalwood. By itself, cedarwood oil is unremarkable; however, its ability to fix (slow dissipation) the oils it is blended with and the fact that it does not drastically interfere with the aromas of the other oils it is blended with makes cedarwood oil especially valuable.
Within the scientific name of Eastern red cedar, Juniperus virginiana, is found the answer to the question within the title of this article. Its scientific name indicates that this specific conifer is not a cedar at all. It is a juniper. Also, true cedars are not native to our hemisphere, which this species is. The confusion surrounding its name is thought to have occurred because of the similarity of its aromatic wood to that of true cedars, thus causing it to be mistakenly labeled as a cedar.
No matter its true name, this conifer is as lovely as any, especially when covered in new-fallen snow. Happy Holidays!