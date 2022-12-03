RUFC logo

Conifers play an important role in the celebration of winter holidays, those trees that bear cones and needle-like or scale-like leaves that are typically evergreen. Whether lit as Christmas trees or boughs bunched and beribboned into pots or wound with pinecones and berries into wreaths, their fresh-cut greenery adds beauty and fragrance to even the dreariest days of winter.

Rensselaer is home to many species of conifers. One, our native Eastern red cedar, grows as a small natural forest at Babcock’s pit, located at the corner of Emmet Avenue and S. Melville Street.

