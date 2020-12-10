WHEATFIELD — A Wheatfield woman reportedly married to two men at the same time was picked up on an arrest warrant for bigamy by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department this week.
Penny G. Stone, 58, was taken into custody and placed in the Jasper County Jail on Dec. 6. Bigamy is considered a Level 6 felony in Indiana.
According to the JCSD, the sheriff’s office was notified by a victim in the case that his wife is not only married to him but to another man as well.
After an in-depth investigation was completed by the JCSD office, it was revealed that Stone was in fact married to both the victim and another man and both were alive and well.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.