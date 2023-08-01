LAKE COUNTY — A Wheatfield woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving slammed into a stopped semi-trailer at the exit ramp to 61st Avenue in Lake County Sunday morning.
Jennifer R. Benton, 37, of Wheatfield, was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Notification was given to the family.
According to the Indiana State Police, Benton was driving a 2006 Honda at a high rate of speed in the southbound lane at the exit ramp when it struck the right rear of a semi that had stopped in the “gore” area.
A gore area is the paved portion of the shoulder between the ramp and the interstate. Police said the driver of the semi had pulled over to secure a portion of his load that had become loose.
The impact caused “catastrophic damage” to the driver’s compartment of the Honda. A passenger in the Honda was able to exit the vehicle and was transported for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.
A level 2 inspection was completed on the truck by the Indiana State police Commercial Motor Vehicle Division, which is a common practice in crashes involving fatalities or serious injures, police said.
Toxicology results are pending an autopsy by the Lake County Coroner.