Interim town marshal

Jasper County Deputy Jim Gehring will be interim town marshal in Wheatfield until a new marshal is hired.

WHEATFIELD – The Wheatfield Town Council announced at its April 27 meeting that town marshal Jamie Patrick resigned the end of April and would be replaced with interim officer Jim Gehring, who has filled in as interim marshal previously.

With councilwoman Diana Borg absent, a resolution to approve a salary for Gehring was tabled until the May meeting when they have a full board.

