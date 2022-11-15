FAIR OAKS — Firefighters from throughout the area responded to a rescue mission on Monday morning, hoping to retrieve a man who had fallen into a manure lagoon at Windy Ridge Dairy in Fair Oaks.
After a handful of hours, first responders were able to pull the body of Gordon Van Baren, 30, of Wheatfield, from the pit. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jasper County Coroner’s Office.
The county sheriff’s office was notified that a man had slid down into a lagoon at the dairy farm at 8:42 a.m. on Nov. 14. The farm is located at 1652 North County Road 1100 West in Fair Oaks.
Van Baren was operating a piece of farm equipment at the time of the incident, said JCSD sheriff Patrick Williamson. The equipment is believed to have tipped into the lagoon, pulling Van Baren down into the thick, 10- to 12-foot deep sludge.
The equipment reportedly pinned Van Baren below the surface.
Another employee was working alongside Van Baren, but told police he didn’t see Van Baren go into the lagoon.
Members of the Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department as well as fire departments in DeMotte, Crown Point, Porter County and Lake County responded to the scene to assist in removing the equipment from the pit.
Windy Ridge Dairy personnel also helped in the effort by draining the lagoon and the District 1 Technical Water Rescue Team was also on hand.
“After the equipment was removed,” Williamson said, “there was still no sign of the individual.”
A boat was placed in the pit and first responders used a grappling hook to try to retrieve Van Baren’s body. RVPD also had its ladder truck fitted with a grappling hook.
“It didn’t take but a few minutes before the body was found and drug up out of the pit,” Williamson said.
Van Baren’s body was found at 12:44 p.m., said police, adding that members of Van Baren’s family was at the scene when he was found.