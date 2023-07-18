WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce invites members of the Wheatfield community to celebrate the new murals on the various buildings on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The murals will be painted by various artists during Art Week on July 24-28.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 5:50 pm
WHEATFIELD — The Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce invites members of the Wheatfield community to celebrate the new murals on the various buildings on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The murals will be painted by various artists during Art Week on July 24-28.
Residents are asked to meet at Centennial Park at 1 p.m. to reveal the mural at the park, then walk to Heather’s Diner to see the second mural, and finally walk to town hall to view the third mural and enjoy a picnic, sponsored by the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce and the members of the American Legion 406 Auxiliary.
There is no charge for this event, but donations are greatly appreciated. Members of the Wheatfield Chamber and the Mural Committee will share a few words, and a musical presentation will be provided by the Kankakee Valley High School band.
Be sure to check out the Wheatfield Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for more info on the murals and upcoming events.
