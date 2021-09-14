JASPER COUNTY, Indiana — Summer is almost over and farmer’s will start harvesting within the next few weeks. We want to thank everyone for a successful fair week.
We were able to give away 200 trees. If you have planted yours, we would love to see pictures.
Below you will find a list of upcoming events and current projects we have going on.
• SAVE THE DATE! – Soil compaction and improving infiltration soil health field day will take place on Friday, Sept. 17 at Randy Prohosky’s Farm in Lake Village, Indiana, beginning at 8 a.m. Soil health expert, Barry Fisher, will lead the discussion on soil health and will present live soil demonstrations. Stephanie Frischie, agronomist with The Xerces Society, will discuss native plantings. More details to follow. Give us a call if you’re interested or have questions.
• Household Hazardous Waste Event - Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to noon, CST, held at Jasper County Highway Garage, 2676 W Clark St, Rensselaer. Household Hazardous Waste includes: oil, oil filters, antifreeze, poisons, chemicals, oil based paint, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides. NO TIRES WILL BE COLLECTED AT THESE EVENTS.
• Jasper County Invasives Initiative (JCII) Weed Wrangle – Join the JCII on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4-6 p.m., CST, at the Jasper-Pulaski Fish & Wildlife Area. Park at the shooting range and learn from the experts on how to treat woody invasive species such as Asian Bush Honeysuckle and Autumn Olive! See if any of these species look familiar in your backyard! Registration can be found on the Jasper County Invasives Initiative Facebook page.
• FREE SOIL TESTING – We are still offering free soil testing to Jasper County residents. Follow sampling instructions and bring your quart sized bag by our office with your name, address, phone number, email and site location (garden, yard or ag field.) Your results will be emailed to you within 2 weeks of drop-off. Test results include: organic matter, available phosphorus. Exchangeable potassium, magnesium, calcium, soil pH and more! jaspercountyswcd.org/free-soil-testing for more information.
• Invasive Buy-Back Program – Do you have any invasives trees or shrubs in your yard? Not sure? Schedule a FREE landowner survey to determine what invasive species you have in your yard and receive a custom management plan for how to treat the invasives. See if you qualify for our buy-back program! Replace your woody invasive tree/shrub with a native and we will cover 50% of the cost! Common residential invasives are Callery (Bradford Pear, Norway Maple, Tree of Heaven, Ornamental Pear, Winged Burning Bush, Asian Bush Honeysuckle, Autumn Olive and many more!