Whether you are riding a trail on your favorite horse or hugging your kitten on your lap, you can find happiness in many ways, shapes, or happenings. Hugs might do you the most good or not. I even think handshakes have been missed due to Covid.
We reach out more confidently lately, but you may not be there yet. That is okay. What does make you happy? Is happy being content with the small moments in your life?
These comments stem from a book review I read last winter by Minda Zerlin in the Chicago Tribune. It was about a book by Gretchen Rubin, “The Happiness Project.” Gretchen Rubin was a lawyer by schooling, who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Conner.
Along her path after that, Gretchen realized she wanted to be a writer. “The Happiness Project” suggests you make a list of what pleases you and makes you happy. I loved the list of seven I wrote down from the article. The book idea sounded like it may have evolved from Rubin’s New Year’s resolutions.
In the first chapter of this book I have yet to read, one resolution was “Go to sleep earlier.” That was not what I would put on my “happy” list, however. I thought I might share the list I wrote down. You might decide to make your own list and revel in those things that do make you joyful.
For #1, savor your favorite morning beverage. Yes, I do that. This month I am trying a variety of brands of coffee from a mixed Amazon pod collection. I rate them from a 5 at the top of tastefulness to a zero for too bitter. Today was a one or two, but yesterday Green Mountain Nantucket brand rated a 5.
Number 2, get outdoors. It does widen one’s perspectives. Luckily, I have been blessed with two new young trees to water. That does get me outside as does sitting with a Mama cat who visits twice a day for breakfast and dinner. Swimming at Brookside Park or eating dinner at our outside restaurants are other joys. My most favorite outside activity is walking or sitting at one of the beautiful and magical Indiana beaches on Lake Michigan, either with friends or water watching by myself.
Number 3, a friend stopped in just to chat and catch up last night, so talking with someone you care about is key to happiness. Is it yours too? Several visits recently have helped with those blue times. “Isolation can be bad”, says Rubin. I suspect some may think the #4 is not so good. It is taking a nap. I find naps do not keep me from a good night’s sleep. It could be my age, but I often am smiling after a nap. Possibly the next one contributes to naps is #5. That is to read a good book. Even, at times, reading, I fall asleep. The stories that absorb me can be serious or light, but if it carries me into its world, it is a journey I adore and celebrate with my Monday Night Book Club.
To laugh is #6. Yes, as friends know, I laugh too loudly. What is better that three old friends gather to tell stories and remember silly times together. Please laugh at yourself and those funny and quirky things that happen to you and others. Life is an up and down roller coaster ride.
Move with it. Go with the flow. Savor the smiles.
Finally for number 7, spend a little time doing nothing. It will recharge your batteries.
Maybe that is what I was doing watching one of my favorite book series made into movies this week, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone or the Goblet of Fire.” Luckily I did not feel guilty as I often us to. There are many things to clean out, declutter, and create. It is okay to do nothing for a while.
Years ago while teaching Elementary Education classes at Saint Joseph’s College, I discovered an author who cheered children writers to capture their small moments. Children’s books like “Owl Moon”, “The Relatives Came”, and “Napping House” relish those small moments. I suggest you do too. That is what carries me through these days of change.
Are you going to make you list for your happiness project?
